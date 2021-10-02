Nathuram Godse's photograph garlanded at Hindu Mahasabha event

Photographs of Mahatma Gandhi's assassins Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte were garlanded at a seminar organised by the local unit of the Hindu Mahasabha here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the event held on Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, a leader of the right-wing organisation also blamed him for Partition. “We have nothing to do with Gandhi, but Gandhi and Mohammad Ali Jinnah were responsible for the partition of the country,” Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bharadwaj said.

“Partition led to the biggest genocide and more than 10 lakh Hindus were killed and another 50 lakh displaced. That is why Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte had resolved to kill Gandhi and Jinnah," he said.

While they assassinated Gandhi, they could reach Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, he said.

The seminar on "Gandhi, and Hutatma (martyrs) Godse and Apte" was held at the Mahasabha's office in Daulatganj area here.

Photographs of Godse and Apte were garlanded and some workers shouted "Pandit Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte Amar Rahe (Long live Pandit Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte)."

In January this year, the Mahasabha had opened a study centre on Godse at its office here but closed it two days later following intervention by the district administration. In 2017, the Mahasabha had installed Godse's bust at the office which was seized by the district administration.

