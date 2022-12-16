Nation will always be indebted to armed forces: PM Modi on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying the nation will always be indebted to them for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.
Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 to commemorate India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh as a sovereign country.
Also Read: President Murmu recalls unparalleled courage, sacrifice of armed forces on Vijay Diwas
The prime minister tweeted, "On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure."
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2022
