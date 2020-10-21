VP hails police sacrifices on Police Commemoration Day

'Nation will never forget their sacrifices', Vice President Naidu on Police Commemoration Day

The day is observed to pay homage to 10 CRPF personnel killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 21 2020, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 15:04 ist
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: File photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the nation will never forget the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty.

"On Police Commemoration Day today, I pay my homage to all police personnel, who had laid down their lives in the line of duty," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The day is observed to pay homage to 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

"The nation is ever grateful to them for their sacrifice, valour & commitment," Naidu said. 

