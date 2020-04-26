Nation will remain indebted to health professionals: J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday that the nation will remain "indebted" to its health professionals for their service during the continuing coronavirus crisis, and said the challenge facing the country is "unprecedented and historic".

Nadda expressed these views in a video interaction with doctors, including AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and Medanta Chairman Naresh Trehan.

A BJP statement said the doctors stated that the Modi government has taken measures in the fight against coronavirus.

Nadda lauded the way health professionals have served humanity and said the nation will always be indebted to them, according to the statement.

The challenge in front of the country is unprecedented and historic, he added.