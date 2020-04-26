Nation will remain indebted to medicos: J P Nadda

Nation will remain indebted to health professionals: J P Nadda

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 21:31 ist

BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday that the nation will remain "indebted" to its health professionals for their service during the continuing coronavirus crisis, and said the challenge facing the country is "unprecedented and historic".

Nadda expressed these views in a video interaction with doctors, including AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and Medanta Chairman Naresh Trehan.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

A BJP statement said the doctors stated that the Modi government has taken measures in the fight against coronavirus.

Nadda lauded the way health professionals have served humanity and said the nation will always be indebted to them, according to the statement.

The challenge in front of the country is unprecedented and historic, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
JP Nadda
BJP
AIIMS

What's Brewing

Lockdowns ease as global infections near 3 million

Lockdowns ease as global infections near 3 million

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

PM must act fast to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul

PM must act fast to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul

Yes Bank scam: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhwan in CBI custody

Yes Bank scam: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhwan in CBI custody

 