National Aerospace Laboratories develops non-invasive ventilator for coronavirus patients

The National Aerospace Laboratories said it has developed a non-invasive BiPAP ventilator to treat COVID-19 patients, in 'record' 36 days.

The ventilator named 'SwasthVayu' is the culmination of efforts of team of technocrats, medical practitioners and scientists at NAL, who worked relentlessly amid the lockdown.

The major advantage of this device was that it was simple to use without any specialized nursing, cost effective, compact and configured with majority of indigenous components, the premier aerospace lab of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research said in a release.

It was ideal for treating COVID -19 patients in wards, make-shift hospitals, dispensaries and home in current Indian scenario.

CSIR-NAL is in process of taking it forward with the regulatory authorities for the approval and expected to get shortly, it said adding that the dialogue has already been initiated with major public and private industries as a partner for mass production.

The system has been certified for safety and performance by NABL accredited agencies and has undergone stringent biomedical tests and beta clinical trials at NAL Health Centre. Director of CSIR-NAL, Jitendra J Jadhav said based on global experience and specific inputs from pulmonologists in India and abroad, the lab has developed the BiPAP non invasive ventilator.

The ventilator is equipped with an externally connected oxygen concentrator which will be ideal to treat moderate or mid-stage severe COVID-19 patients, who do not require intubation and invasive ventilation.

CSIR NAL has enabled a spin-off technology based on its expertise in the aerospace design domain, the release said.