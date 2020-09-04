National Centre for Good Governance lists Covid-19 success stories from 20 districts: Report

In its discussion with states, the National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG) highlighted 20 coronavirus success stories from districts across the country that have put in effort to tackle Covid-19.

According to an article by the Economic Times, Ranchi's handling of returning migrants, Pathanamthitta’s Corona RM software, Sircilla geo-tagging of quarantined patients are among the 20 celebrated Covid-19 management efforts.

The Corona RM software introduced in Kerala’s Pathnamthitta helped the local government successfully create a database of all Covid-19 patients and their contacts.

As per the report, Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district set up a call centre specifically for the convenience of migrant labour. With multilingual staff, the initiative was a noteworthy way to address the grievances of migrants.

Village Vigilance Committee Call Centres were set up in every village of the district to ensure that social-distancing norms are being followed and quarantine facilities are working effectively. The centres are run by over 1,100 volunteers, as per the report.

As a part of surveillance to check the spread of Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada district, Asha workers and Multi Purpose Workers had launched a door-to-door survey in order to collect information on Influenza-Like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection.

Along with these other success stories listed by NCGG include Ranchi's ‘Tatpar’ initiative under which dedicated vehicles were assigned for migrants’ travel purposes. Footwear, food and medicines were also provided to the migrant labourers.

The Jharkhand government set up community kitchens along the highways to provide food and water free of cost to migrants returning home. These kitchens were in addition to 6,432 "Didi Kitchens" which were already set up during the Covid-19-related lockdown period, feeding two meals to about 45,000 people every day.

Covid-19 hotspots including Agra, Mumbai and New Delhi were also a part of the NCGG’s list of 20, stated the Economic Times report.

(With inputs from PTI)