National Commission for Women calls for action against YSRCP MP over illicit video call

The legislator of AP’s ruling party is alleged to have engaged in an explicit video call without the victim’s consent

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2022, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 07:56 ist

The National Commission for Women has written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, urging him to take action against the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Andhra Pradesh’s Hindupuram Gorantla Madhav in a case of sexual harassment. 

The legislator of AP’s ruling party is alleged to have engaged in an explicit video call without the victim’s consent, where the content is “alleged to have been indecent, obscene and undignified,” the women’s body said. 

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to the Director General of Police Andhra Pradesh, urging him to conduct an independent inquiry in the matter, and said that the matter should be communicated to the Commission at the earliest.

