National Commission for Women calls for action against YSRCP MP over illicit video call

The National Commission for Women has written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, urging him to take action against the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Andhra Pradesh’s Hindupuram Gorantla Madhav in a case of sexual harassment.
The legislator of AP’s ruling party is alleged to have engaged in an explicit video call without the victim’s consent, where the content is “alleged to have been indecent, obscene and undignified,” the women’s body said.
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has also written to the Director General of Police Andhra Pradesh, urging him to conduct an independent inquiry in the matter, and said that the matter should be communicated to the Commission at the earliest.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar
Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals
Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks
Ice-age footprints shed light on America's early humans
Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover
Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet
Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated