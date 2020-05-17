National coronavirus lockdown to continue till May 31, with lower restrictions

India on Monday will enter into COVID-19 lockdown 4.0 for a period of two weeks with more exemptions as the Centre allowed states more powers for profiling its zones, re-starting of inter-state and intra-state bus travel, plying of autos and taxis and opening of all shops, including in markets but barring those in malls.

The latest extension of the lockdown will end on May 31 but during this period, e-commerce firms will be allowed to deliver essential and non-essential items anywhere in the country barring containment zones while sporting events can be held in stadia but without spectators.

While the Centre has allowed relaxations, according to the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the last day of lockdown 3.0 on Sunday, it all depends on states as the new guidelines permit it to take a call on what should be allowed or not.

Except in containment zones where only essential activities are allowed, construction, industrial and other business activities are also allowed across the country.

Offices can also now start functioning but the guidelines suggest that work from home should be followed as far as possible. Staggering of work/business hours and social distancing should be followed in offices, work places, shops, markets and industrial and commercial establishments.

"All activities will be permitted, except those which are specifically prohibited. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed," the guidelines said. The states can prohibit any activity, which is allowed by the Centre, in various zones or impose restrictions as "deemed necessary" based on their assessment.

Once this fourth edition of lockdown is completed on May 31, the country would see 67 days of restrictions at a stretch since March 25 when it was first imposed for 21 days till April 14. The lockdown was then extended till May 3 and the further to May 17.

Acceding to the demands of states, which found fault with Centre putting whole districts under red zone, the new guidelines gives more powers to the state in profiling its areas into green, orange and red zones by following the directives of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Both domestic and international air travel, as well as Metro services, continue to remain shut during the lockdown, which has now been extended till May 31, while containment zones will witness only essential activities. However, train services, which have partially started on May 11, may gather pace in the coming days, as it is not in the prohibited list.

One of the major relaxations is the allowing of bus transport and passenger vehicles. Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed with the mutual consent of states involved. States can decide on allowing movement of vehicles between districts.

Placing a premium on online and distance learning during the pandemic, the guidelines have said all educational institutions will remain closed.

Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums as well as hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will remain closed.

Among the eateries, only those open at railway stations, airports and bus depots are allowed. Restaurants are permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.

Keeping in mind mega sports events like IPL, sports complexes, and stadia can open but spectators will not be allowed. As earlier, any kind of gathering will be disallowed while religious places will continue to remain closed.

While profiling the districts, states should ensure that they mark containment and buffer zones in red and orange zones. In containment zones, there should be strict perimeter control and ensure that there is no movement of people.

The night curfew between 7 pm and 7 am as well as restrictions on the movement of elderly, pregnant women, people with co-morbidity will continue.

In the workplace, employers should ensure that Aarogya Setu app is installed by all employees having "compatible" mobile phones. District authorities should advise individuals to install the App on "compatible" mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app.

In specific instructions to states, the MHA said all states will allow inter-state movement of healthcare professionals without any restrictions as well as plying of goods vehicles, including empty trucks.