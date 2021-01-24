National Girl Child Day: PM hails nation's daughters

National Girl Child Day: PM Modi hails accomplishments of nation's daughters in various fields

India celebrates the National Girl Child Day every year on January 24

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jan 24 2021, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 12:59 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI file photo.

The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on National Girl Child Day on Sunday.

"On National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and the accomplishments in various fields," Modi said in a tweet.

"Today is also a day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity," the prime minister said in another tweet.

