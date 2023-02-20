National leaders call up Uddhav and express solidarity

At a time when the 56-year-old Shiv Sena undergoes the biggest crisis of its lifetime, several top national leaders dialed Uddhav Thackeray and expressed solidarity.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the architect of Maha Vikas Aghadi, is regularly in touch with Uddhav, West Bengal Chief Minister and founder of All India Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee and Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar also spoke to him.

Also read | Dissolve Election Commission: Uddhav Thackeray

"Several leaders spoke to me. Pawar saheb, Mamata didi and Nitish babu spoke to me,” Uddhav told reporters in Mumbai. Top leaders of Maharashtra Congress are also in touch with Uddhav, a former Chief Minister.

A senior leader from the Uddhav group said that other leaders of several regional parties have reached out. Over the past few days, Uddhav has been pressing the point that other political parties in India too face similar actions to finish them off.

Since the formation of the MVA, Uddhav has been rooting for Opposition unity to take on the BJP.