National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya, her brother shot dead in Haryana

DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2021, 18:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 18:39 ist
National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya. Credit: Instagram/nisha_dahiya_07

National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat's Halalpur in Haryana, NDTV reported.

Dahiya's mother, who was also fired upon, is reportedly critical and is being treated at a hospital. 

Dahiya was among the cohort of Indians who won medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. PM Narendra Modi had lauded her achievement on Twitter. 

More details awaited...

