National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya, her brother shot dead in Haryana

National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat's Halalpur in Haryana, NDTV reported.

Dahiya's mother, who was also fired upon, is reportedly critical and is being treated at a hospital.

Dahiya was among the cohort of Indians who won medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. PM Narendra Modi had lauded her achievement on Twitter.

More details awaited...

