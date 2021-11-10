National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya, her brother shot dead in Haryana

National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother were shot dead at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat's Halalpur in Haryana, NDTV reported.
Dahiya's mother, who was also fired upon, is reportedly critical and is being treated at a hospital.
Dahiya was among the cohort of Indians who won medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. PM Narendra Modi had lauded her achievement on Twitter.
More details awaited...
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Famous pink guava loses colour due to weather change
Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'
Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire
President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties
Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary
Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term
Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one
Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang