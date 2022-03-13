News Live: Fire at Kolkata godown continues to rage even after 12 hours

China records nearly 3,400 daily virus cases, highest in two years
China reported 3,393 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, the National Health Commission said, the highest daily figure since February 2020.
A nationwide surge in cases has seen authorities close schools in Shanghai and lock down several northeastern cities, as over 10 provinces battle local outbreaks.(AFP)
Rafael Nadal thwarts Korda rally to win Indian Wells opener
Rafael Nadal rallied from two breaks down in the third set to beat Sebastian Korda in the second round at Indian Wells on Saturday and improve his perfect 2022 start to 16-0.
Nadal, ranked fourth in the world, is off to the best start of any season in his legendary career. The Spanish left-hander continued that run by downing Korda 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7/3) at the WTA and ATP Masters tournament.
Missiles fired against Arbil in Iraqi Kurdistan
Several missiles were fired at dawn on Sunday at Arbil, the capital of autonomous Kurdistan in northern Iraq, local authorities reported, adding there were no injuries.
"Several missiles fell on the city of Arbil," said governor Omid Khoshnaw, quoted by the Iraqi news agency INA.
The governor said it was not clear whether the intended target was the US consulate or the airport, where there is a base for the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group.
Fire at Kolkata godown continues to rage even after 12 hours
