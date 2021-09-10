National Lok Adalat to be held on September 11

A National Lok Adalat is going to be organised on Saturday across the country, barring states of Odisha, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka for amicable settlement of cases due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and other local circumstances.

A vast category of criminal compoundable cases and civil cases such as Negotiable Instruments Act cases under Section 138, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, labour dispute Cases, electricity and water bills, matrimonial disputes, land acquisition cases have been referred to Lok Adalat for the amicable settlement and disposal.

This year the Legal Services Authorities organised four National Lok Adalats, among which two were organised in the month of April and July, wherein over 31 lakh cases were disposed of, which included over 11.93 lakh pre-litigation cases and more than 19.97 lakh pending cases, a press release from member-secretary National Legal Services Authority said.

In wake of the pandemic, the upcoming National Lok Adalat will be organised through virtual and hybrid mode after the observance of the covid protocols of respective States, it added.

States of Odisha and Karnataka would organise their Lok Adalat on September 19 and 30 respectively. Maharashtra and Goa will hold it on September 25.