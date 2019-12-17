10 arrested for Jamia violence, none students

  Dec 17 2019
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest to show solidarity with the students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia who are agitating over the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

 Ten people with criminal background have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested on Monday night, they said.

According to a senior police officer said, no student has been arrested.

The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.

