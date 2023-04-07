10th paper leak BRS conspiracy to defame BJP: Bandi Sanjay after release

Released from jail on bail on Friday, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay has called upon the party workers and public to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting in Secunderabad a grand success.

Modi is visiting the poll-bound state on Saturday to flag off the Vande Bharat Express to Tirupati and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Secunderabad Railway Station at a cost of Rs 720 crore, among other programmes.

The PM would later speak at a public meeting at the Secunderabad parade grounds, a venue where he addressed a massive gathering in July last year when the BJP's national executive meet was held in Hyderabad.

Bandi was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday after the Warangal police arrested him on charges of conspiracy to bring disrepute to the K Chandrasekhar Rao government with the 10th class Hindi "exam paper leak." He was granted bail on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after he was released from Karimnagar jail, Bandi said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders themselves were behind the leakage of SSC examination question papers. “Leakages are nothing but a conspiracy to malign the BJP,” he said.

The Karimnagar MP said he was surprised that “he is being targeted for somebody sharing the question paper (image) on WhatsApp.”

Bandi questioned why the police needed his mobile phone. “I swear on my children and god that I have no connection whatsoever with the question paper leakage,” the MP said, adding that he would serve a privilege notice on the Telangana police.

Bandi accused the police of misleading the Lok Sabha secretariat over his arrest on Wednesday.

The TBJP president said the “time is not far off when chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son K T Rama Rao and daughter K Kavitha would be thrown behind bars.”

“The CM's family is looting the state and the people are fed up with its brazen corruption. We are gearing up to launch yet another movement to dethrone this family rule,” Bandi said.