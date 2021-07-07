12 ministers resign ahead of Union Cabinet expansion

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chemical & Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda were among the twelve union ministers who resigned on Wednesday ahead of the reshuffle of the NDA government.

IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Ministers of State Raosaheb Danve, Sanjay Dhotre, Babul Supriyo, and Debarshree Chaudhari have also quit from the council of ministers.

While Harsh Vardhan's exit is seen as a result of the Covid-19 management, Nishank's resignation is considered as an outcome of the slow pace of work in the crucial Education Ministry.

“Poor Dr Harsh Vardhan, a good man has been made a scapegoat for monumental failures at the highest levels – nowhere else,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Nishank has been unwell after he contracted Covid-19 and had to be hospitalised due to post-Covid complications.

The first-ever reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Council of Ministers of Modi 2.0 is expected to see the inclusion of senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarabananda Sonowal, Naryan Rane, Bhupender Yadav, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlage among others.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers is scheduled at 6:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Danve, a former Maharashtra BJP chief, was the minister of state for Food & Consumer Affairs, Dhotre was the Minister of State for Education and Communications, while Chaudhari was the minister of state for Women and Child Development.