Cabinet expansion: Which ministers have resigned

12 ministers resign ahead of Union Cabinet expansion

The first ever reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Council of Ministers of Modi 2.0 is expected to see the inclusion of several senior leaders

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2021, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 17:29 ist
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Harsh Vardhan. Credit: PTI/AFP File Photo

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chemical & Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda were among the twelve union ministers who resigned on Wednesday ahead of the reshuffle of the NDA government.

IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Ministers of State Raosaheb Danve, Sanjay Dhotre, Babul Supriyo, and Debarshree Chaudhari have also quit from the council of ministers.

While Harsh Vardhan's exit is seen as a result of the Covid-19 management, Nishank's resignation is considered as an outcome of the slow pace of work in the crucial Education Ministry.

Follow live updates on the Cabinet rejig here

“Poor Dr Harsh Vardhan, a good man has been made a scapegoat for monumental failures at the highest levels – nowhere else,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Nishank has been unwell after he contracted Covid-19 and had to be hospitalised due to post-Covid complications.

The first-ever reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Council of Ministers of Modi 2.0 is expected to see the inclusion of senior leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarabananda Sonowal, Naryan Rane, Bhupender Yadav, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlage among others.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers is scheduled at 6:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Also read: Modi 2.0 Cabinet to go for a major rejig on July 7; performance, alliance on radar

Danve, a former Maharashtra BJP chief, was the minister of state for Food & Consumer Affairs, Dhotre was the Minister of State for Education and Communications, while Chaudhari was the minister of state for Women and Child Development.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Union Cabinet
Harsh Vardhan
DV Sadananda Gowda

Related videos

What's Brewing

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

 