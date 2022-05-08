13 Adivasi militants surrender in Assam hours before Amit Shah's visit

At least 13 cadres belonging to All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), a militant group in Assam laid down their weapons before security forces in Karbi Anglong district on Sunday hours before Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the cadres surrendered before personnel of Assam police, Assam Rifles and 20th batallion of CRPF at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong and pledged to join the mainstream.

Formed in 2006, AANLA demands Scheduled Tribe status for Adivasi community including those working in tea gardens in Assam. The outfit is based mainly in Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and was found involved in several subversive activities in the past. The outfit still has nearly 100 cadres, police sources said adding that the surrender was an indication of the group's willingness to give up weapons and sign agreements like the ones done by several other militant groups since 2020.

Home Minister Amit Shah will land in Guwahati on Sunday evening for a three-day visit. Shah will visit the border outpost of BSF at Mankachar bordering Bangladesh on Monday and will address a public rally in Guwahati on Tuesday when the Himanta Biswa Sarma government will complete one year.

Assam police on Saturday said 4,203 cadres belonging to the National Democratic Front of Bodoland and another 1,926 cadres of several Karbi insurgent groups have been rehabilitated so far. Police said 164 cadres belonging to National Liberation Front of Bodoland and another 181 of Dima National Liberation Army durrendered and are in ceasefire with the government. Five other Adivasi insurgent groups are also in ceasefire.

A total of 169 cadres of UGPO and TLA, two other small insurgent groups also surrendered before security forces this year so far. The police said 1,354 weapons have been seized by security forces since 2016 while another 912 weapons have been deposited by the militants since 2016.

Another 16 persons have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement with Jihadi organisations, police said.