16 Oppn parties to boycott Prez's address tomorrow

16 Oppn parties to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament on Jan 29

Azad said that the decision was taken because the new farm Bills were passed forcibly in the House without the Opposition

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 28 2021, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 14:14 ist
Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that 16 Opposition parties are planning to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of Parliament that is scheduled for January 29. 

Azad said that the decision was taken because the new farm Bills were passed forcibly in the House without the Opposition.

"We're issuing a statement from 16 political parties that we're boycotting President's Address that will be delivered at Parliament tomorrow. The major reason behind this decision is that the Bills (Farm Laws) were passed forcibly in House, without Opposition," Azad said.

The parties that will boycott the address are Congress, NCP, National Conference, DMK, Shiv Sena, Trinamool, SP, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, Muslim League, RSP, PDP, MDMK, AIUDF, Kerala Congress (M). They are demanding the repeal of farm laws. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Union Budget 2021
Parliament

What's Brewing

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

 