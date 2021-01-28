16 Oppn parties to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament on Jan 29

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that 16 Opposition parties are planning to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of Parliament that is scheduled for January 29.

Azad said that the decision was taken because the new farm Bills were passed forcibly in the House without the Opposition.

"We're issuing a statement from 16 political parties that we're boycotting President's Address that will be delivered at Parliament tomorrow. The major reason behind this decision is that the Bills (Farm Laws) were passed forcibly in House, without Opposition," Azad said.

We're issuing a statement from 16 political parties that we're boycotting President's Address that will be delivered at Parliament tomorrow. The major reason behind this decision is that the Bills (Farm Laws) were passed forcibly in House, without Opposition: GN Azad, Congress pic.twitter.com/9uhtfLKh67 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

The parties that will boycott the address are Congress, NCP, National Conference, DMK, Shiv Sena, Trinamool, SP, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, Muslim League, RSP, PDP, MDMK, AIUDF, Kerala Congress (M). They are demanding the repeal of farm laws.

More to follow...