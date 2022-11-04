1998-2003: Himachal's first and only coalition govt

1998-2003: Himachal Pradesh's first and only coalition govt

In the Assembly elections held in 1998, Congress and the BJP won an equal number of seats of 31 each

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2022, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 16:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The 1998 Assembly elections held on February 28 to elect members of the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh changed the political scenario in the state.

The Assembly elections held that year threw up a hung house with both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning an equal number of seats — 31 each. The Himachal Vikas Congress (HVC) won five seats. The BJP managed to form the government by allying with the HVC.

Also read | Anti-incumbency in Himachal: A look at the alternating party trend in the hill state

This was the first time in the hilly state that a coalition government (through a post-poll alliance) came into power.

These elections not only marked the emergence of the HVC under the leadership of former union communication minister Pandit Sukh Ram, who was expelled from the Congress on corruption charges but also marked the first-ever coalition government in the hill state.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Congress
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

What's Brewing

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

 