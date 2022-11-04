'2 lakh fake workers registered in Delhi': BJP flags irregularities, slams AAP

'2L fake workers registered in Delhi': BJP takes on AAP

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 04 2022, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 12:07 ist
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Credit: PTI File Photo

Hitting out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP on Friday flagged irregularities in 'registration of workers' in the national capital.

Patra alleged that almost nine lakh people were registered as construction workers by the AAP between 2018 and 2021, of which almost two lakh were fake as per an investigation. "Here, 65,000 construction workers had only one mobile number and over 4,000 workers had the same permanent addresses," BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra said in a press conference.

"How can Kejriwal say that he has to finish corruption when he himself has indulged in proxy registration of labours in Delhi? They (AAP) have been making money in the name of bogus people who do not exist in reality. The actual construction workers are not being registered by the Kejriwal government," Patra said.

More to follow...

