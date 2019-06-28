24 train sets planned for bullet train project: Goyal

Press Trust of India
  • Jun 28 2019, 17:40pm ist
Twenty-four train sets have been planned for procurement from Japan for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed project, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal said the estimated total cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, including the cost of rolling stock, is Rs 1,08,000 crore, out of which 81 per cent price will be funded through the loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project is targeted to be completed by 2023.

"Twenty-four train sets have been planned for procurement from Japanese companies through the tendering process for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project.

"As per the memorandum of understanding signed between the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited and Japanese side, in order to promote 'Make in India', 06 out of above 24 train sets are presently planned for assembling in India, for which location is planned to be decided by the Japanese supplier," Goyal said. 

