2,426 firms 'looted' Rs 1.47 lakh crore from banks, will government launch probe: Rahul Gandhi

Alleging that 2,426 companies have "looted" people's savings to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore from banks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked if the government will conduct a probe into it to punish those guilty.



2426 कम्पनियों ने लोगों की बचत के 1.47 लाख करोड़ रुपये बैंकों से लूट लिए। क्या ये सरकार इस लूट की तहक़ीक़ात करके दोषियों को सज़ा देगी? या इन्हें भी नीरव और ललित मोदी जैसे फ़रार होने देगी? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2020

"2,426 companies looted 1.47 lakh crore rupees of people's savings from banks. Will this government investigate this loot and punish the culprits?" Gandhi said on Twitter, without elaborating.

"Or will it allow them to flee like Nirav and Lalit Modi?" he asked.

Gandhi's attack came after media reports claimed that the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) had released a list of 2,426 borrower accounts that have been categorised as “wilful defaulters” with dues amounting to Rs 1,47,350 crore to the banking system.