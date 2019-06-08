25-member Jaganmohan Reddy cabinet sworn in

Andhra Pradesh governor ESL Narasimhan on Saturday administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 legislators of the Assembly and the Council as ministers of the state a simple function at the state secretariat in Velagapudi here. At 11.49 am the Governor started induction of new ministers.



Earlier YS Jaganmohan Reddy took charge as chief minister at his chambers in the first block amidst Vedic chants exactly at 8.39 am. He was sworn as Chief Minister of the state on 30 May at Vijayawada. Marking the beginning of his chief ministership he signed three files regarding the enhanced payments for Asha workers, Express Highway and Journalists health scheme.



He then addressed the secretariat staff who came to wish him. He declared that the poll time promise of 27% interim relief to government employees. However, he said that it needs the cabinet nod.



The governor also administered the oath to S. Venkata China Appala Naidu as Protem speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly which will be convened on 12 June. He will continue till a new speaker is elected.



The MLAs took oath are : Dharmana Krishna Das (Narasannapet), Botsa Satyanarayana (Cheepurupalli), Pamula Pushpa Srivani (Kurupam), Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi Srinivas (Bheemili), Kurasala Kannabbu ( Kakinada rural), Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (MLC), Pinipe Viswarup (Amalapuram), Ch Sriranganatha Raju ( Achanta), Taneti vanitha (Kovvur), Alla Nani (Eluru) , Perni Nani (Machilipatnam), Kodali Nani (Gudivada), Vellampalli Srinivas (Vijayawada West), Mopidevi Venkata Ramana (MLC), Mekatoti Sucharita (Pathipadu), Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Ongole), Adimulapu Suresh (Yerragondapalem), Mekapati Goutam Reddy (Atmakuru), Anil Kumar Yadav (Nellore city), Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Punganur), K Narayana Swamy (Gangadhara Nellor), Amjad Basha (Kadapa), B Rajendranath Reddy (Done), Gummanuru Jayaram (Aluru) and M. Sankara Narayana (Penukonda).