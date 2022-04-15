2.6 crore people take digital membership of Congress

Around 2.6 crore people have taken digital membership of Congress with party chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday enrolling herself digitally.

Friday was set as the extended deadline for membership for preparing the voters list for the organisational elections.

The drive was started on November 1 last year and Rahul Gandhi was among the first leaders to enroll as a digital member.

Unlike previous years, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said, the Congress Working Committee had decided to implement the digital membership drive in addition to the standard paper membership process for the period 2022-2027.

"It is a matter of happiness that the digital membership drive has evinced great interest from people of the country, specially younger supporters of the Congress party," Venugopal said.

AICC Data Analytics Department Chairman Praveen Chakravarty monitored the digital exercise, he said.

Through the digital membership drive, he said the party has added 2.6 crore members across all booths in all Assembly segments.

"These are all verified members, enrolled into the party by a designated enroller using a proprietary mobile phone app called Congress Membership App. Every verified member gets a digital ID card that is QR coded for authenticity," he said.

Around five lakh party approved enrollers went door to door to enrol members across the length and breadth of the country.

"Ever since we started the drive, the key focus has been on quality of membership, not just quantity. Every member is verified at three levels, voter ID, photograph and phone number. The drive is strictly access controlled and only verified enrollers can use the membership app," Chakravarty said.

"For the first time in the party's 135 year history, it has embarked on a digital membership drive that will now form the basis for internal elections as well as organisation building," Venugopal said.

