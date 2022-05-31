26-year-old brain-dead man gives new life to 6 persons in Mangaluru

A couple -- Venkatesh and Sujatha -- after being informed that their 26-year-old son Dheeraj has been declared brain-dead by the hospital, gave their consent to harvest his organs and save the lives of half-a-dozen patients on Tuesday.

A J Hospital and Research Centre Medical Director Dr Prashanth Marla K, Padmavathi and Laveena from Jeevasarthakathe (SOTTO) informed that the heart, heart valves, lungs, liver and kidneys will be harvested. "The process of identifying the ideal recipients for Dheeraj's organs is underway," Laveena told DH when contacted.

In the early hours of May 29, Dheeraj's friend Ganesh had offered to drop him at his house near the Church Compound in Padavu. However Ganesh's scooter skidded and rammed into the divider near Usmania Complex, opposite to Masood Educational and Charitable Trust, in Bikarnakatte. Dheeraj, who was riding pillion, was thrown on the road and sustained serious head injuries.

The doctors at A J Hospital after conducting a battery of tests declared Dheeraj as brain dead on Monday (at 8 pm) and alerted Jeevasarthakathe before retrieving the organs.