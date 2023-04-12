29 of current 30 CMs are crorepatis: ADR analysis

Twenty-nine of the 30 incumbent chief ministers are crorepatis with Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totalling Rs 510 crore, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest total assets of about Rs 15 lakh, the ADR said.

The ADR and Election Watch (NEW) said they have arrived at this conclusion after analysing the self-sworn poll affidavits of all the 30 current chief ministers of states and union territories.

There are 28 state chief ministers and two union territories -- Delhi and Puducherry -- also have chief ministers. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not have a chief minister currently.

Out of the 30 CMs analysed, 29 (97 per cent) are crorepatis with the average assets being Rs 33.96 crore for every CM, the ADR said.

According to the ADR report, out of the 30 CMs, 13 (43 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment, the report said.

The top three chief ministers in terms of assets are Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy (over Rs 510 crore), Arunanchal Pradesh's Pema Khandu (over Rs 163 crore) and Odisha's Naveen Pattnaik (over Rs 63 crore), according to the ADR.

The three CMs with the lowest declared assets are – West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee (over Rs 15 lakh), Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan (over Rs 1 crore) and Haryana's Manohar Lal (over Rs 1 crore), the ADR said.

Both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal own assets worth over Rs 3 crore, the report said.