30 arrested after protest over FIR against AIMIM chief

30 arrested after protest outside police station over FIR against AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi

A total of 33 protesters, including women, were detained and an FIR was registered for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2022, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 16:10 ist
AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi. Credit: PTI Photo

Thirty people have been arrested after their protest outside Parliament Street police station here over FIR against party chief Asaddudin Owaisi for allegedly posting and sharing messages on social media inciting people on divisive lines, officials said on Friday.

The protest was held on Thursday. A total of 33 protesters, including women, were detained and an FIR was registered for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth on Friday said 30 protesters have been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi Police has registered FIRs against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand and others for allegedly posting and sharing messages on social media against the maintenance of public tranquillity and inciting people on divisive lines.

Also Read: AIMIM MLAs to vote for Congress candidate in Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra

The FIRs were registered after an analysis of social media, they said.

"The cases have been registered against those who were posting and sharing messages against the maintenance of public tranquillity and were inciting people on the basis of divisive lines," a senior police officer said.

One case has been registered against Sharma and another against multiple social media entities, including Owaisi, Jindal, Narsinghanand, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman and Gulzar Ansari, based on the analysis, a police officer said.

Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AIMIM
Asaddudin Owaisi
Nupur Sharma
Arrest
India Politics

What's Brewing

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

24-year-old from Gujarat marries herself, see pics

24-year-old from Gujarat marries herself, see pics

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

 