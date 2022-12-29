3.5 lakh TMC workers in West Bengal to reach out to people, for Panchayat poll

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will launch an outreach programme on January 2 with an eye on the panchayat elections in West Bengal, a party leader said.
As a part of the programme, around 3.5 lakh TMC workers will make people aware of the state's welfare schemes, he said.
The outreach programme will be launched at a party convention in Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, he added.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address the convention, the leader said.
Lawmakers and hundreds of party workers, including office-bearers of the state, district and block committees, and representatives of women and youth wings of the party will participate in the convention.
Important announcements are expected to be made, and a comprehensive programme to reach out to crores of people in over 3,000-gram panchayats will be launched, the leader said.
Ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in the state, the TMC had launched similar outreach programmes, including 'Didi Ke Bolo', (Tell Didi) which paid rich dividends to the party.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023
Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023
Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm
Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach
In the shadows of city lights
TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr
2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood
DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics
Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India
At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy