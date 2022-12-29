3.5 lakh TMC workers in West Bengal to reach out to people, for Panchayat poll

WB Panchayat poll: 3.5 L TMC workers to start outreach

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 29 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 14:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will launch an outreach programme on January 2 with an eye on the panchayat elections in West Bengal, a party leader said.

As a part of the programme, around 3.5 lakh TMC workers will make people aware of the state's welfare schemes, he said.

The outreach programme will be launched at a party convention in Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, he added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will address the convention, the leader said.

Lawmakers and hundreds of party workers, including office-bearers of the state, district and block committees, and representatives of women and youth wings of the party will participate in the convention.

Important announcements are expected to be made, and a comprehensive programme to reach out to crores of people in over 3,000-gram panchayats will be launched, the leader said.

Ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in the state, the TMC had launched similar outreach programmes, including 'Didi Ke Bolo', (Tell Didi) which paid rich dividends to the party.

TMC
West Bengal
Panchayat elections
India News
Indian Politics

