37% candidates in Himachal polls between 5th and 12th pass: ADR

Thirty-seven per cent of candidates in the fray for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections declared their educational qualifications to be between 5th pass and 12th pass, according to data analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The Himachal Pradesh Election Watch and ADR that analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the 412 candidates who are contesting in the elections, also found that 60 per cent of the candidates have graduate degrees or above.

Two candidates declared themselves to be just literate, while two others declared themselves as illiterate, as per ADR.

Out of the total, 201 candidates are from national parties, 67 are from state parties, 45 are from registered unrecognised parties and 99 are contesting as Independents.

The polling will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.