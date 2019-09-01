4 states get new governors, one transferred

The government on Sunday appointed four new Governors, including senior Muslim leader Arif Mohammed Khan who supported the government on triple talaq law, and transferred Kalraj Mishra to Rajasthan.

Khan has been appointed in Kerala in place of Justice Party Sadasivam, who completed his tenure. A former Congress leader, Khan has been vociferously supporting the BJP, which had used his views to blunt opposition criticism against the triple talaq law.

The government has accommodated senior BJP leaders in this edition of gubernatorial appointments.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has been appointed Maharashtra governor in place of C Vidyasagar, whose tenure is ending.

Former Union Labour Minister and prominent leader from Telangana, Bandaru Dattatreya has been appointed to the Raj Bhavan in Himachal Pradesh from where Mishra has been transferred to Rajasthan.

Another BJP veteran Kalyan Singh's tenure ends in Rajasthan and he is replaced by a veteran BJP leader.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan has been made the Governor of Telangana. With this, ESL Narasimhan ceases to be a Governor. Narasimhan was the only UPA appointed Governor to continue in Raj Bhavan during the Modi regime.