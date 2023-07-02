40 NCP MLAs support Maharashtra govt: BJP's Bawankule

40 MLAs of NCP supporting Maharashtra government, says state BJP chief Bawankule

Bawankule spoke to reporters after Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy CM after having jumped ship from Sharad Pawar's party.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 02 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 16:21 ist
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Credit: Twitter/@cbawankule

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday claimed 40 of 53 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party are supporting the state government.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar sworn-in as Maharashtra Deputy CM, switches sides to Shinde-Fadnavis government

Bawankule was speaking to reporters after NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister while eight MLAs of the Sharad Pawar-led party took oath as ministers in the government led by Shiv Sena and BJP.

"40 out of 53 MLAs of NCP are supporting the state government," Bawankule said.

India News
Maharashtra
NCP
Ajit Pawar
BJP
Indian Politics
Sharad Pawar
Shiv Sena

