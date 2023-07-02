40 MLAs of NCP supporting Maharashtra government, says state BJP chief Bawankule

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday claimed 40 of 53 MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party are supporting the state government.

Bawankule was speaking to reporters after NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister while eight MLAs of the Sharad Pawar-led party took oath as ministers in the government led by Shiv Sena and BJP.

"40 out of 53 MLAs of NCP are supporting the state government," Bawankule said.