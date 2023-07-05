'40+ MLAs support us', says rebel MLA Praful Patel ahead of Ajit Pawar's show of strength

As the Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel camp started its meeting at the Mumbai Education Trust complex at Bandra, leaders of the NCP faction claimed that they have 40 plus MLAs.

"We have support of 40 plus MLAs," said Praful Patel, NCP Working President of the Ajit Pawar faction.

The faction's Chief Whip Anil Patil also said that it has support of more than 40 NCP MLAs.

"We have enough numbers, let's not worry," said Chhagan Bhujbal, who also switched sides to join the NDA along with Ajit.

The comments came as Ajit Pawar arrived at the venue and was greeted with cheers and sloganeering.

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule group, whose meeting commences at 1 pm, seems to have lesser numbers than the rebel group which has joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.

"We have 12-13 MLAs and it would go to 14-15," a senior MLA said.

More details are awaited...