43% of Maha ministers have high school edu or less: ADR

The average assets of the new Maharashtra ministers is Rs 21.95 crore, according to data analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

27 ministers (64 %) have declared criminal cases against them, of which 18 (43 %) have declared serious offences. Of the 42 ministers analysed, 41 (98%) are crorepatis, according to the Maharashtra Election Watch-ADR survey.

The top three ministers with highest assets are Vishwajeet Kadam (Rs 216 crore), Ajit Pawar (Rs 75 crore) and Rajesh Tope (53 crore).

In terms of liabilities, the top three are Vishwajeet Kadam (Rs 121 crore), Jitendra Awhad (Rs 47 crore) and Vijay Wadettiwar (Rs 22 crore).

The top three ministers with highest income are Ajit Pawar, Amit Deshmukh and Vishwajeet Kadam.

Eighteen (43 %) ministers have declared their educational qualifications to be between 8 - 12th pass, while 22 (52 %) have a qualification of graduate or above.

A total of 17 (40 %) ministers have declared their age to be between 25-50 years, while 25 (60 %) have declared their age between 51-80 years.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya, who is 29, is the youngest in the ministry. The data was compiled based on the affidavits they filed before the elections.



