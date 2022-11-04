5 things to know about Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's CM face in Gujarat

Isudan Gadhvi has been announced as the chief ministerial candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat Assembly election.

Gadhvi was chosen as the CM face based on opinion polls the party collected through SMS, WhatsApp, voice messages and emails. Kejriwal said that the party received 16,48,500 opinions of which 73 per cent wanted Gadhvi in the CM race.

Five things to know about Isudan Gadhvi:

1. Isudan Gadhvi was born on January 10, 1982, in Pipaliya village near Jamkhambhaliya town in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat. His father Kherajbhai Gadhvi is a farmer by profession.

2. Gadhvi is a former media professional, who is known as a TV journalist and editor of VTV News. He was also the anchor of a news show Mahamanthan at VTV Gujarati.

3. He graduated with a Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication from Gujarat Vidyapeeth in 2005.

4. In his early days as a journalist, he worked in Doordarshan. He later moved to ETV Gujarati in 2007, where he worked as an on-field journalist for 4 years, till 2011. During his stint as a scribe, he exposed a Rs 150-crore scam of illegal deforestation in Dang and Kaparada taluks, which helped him gain more prominence.

5. Gadhvi later switched to politics and joined the Aam Aadmi Party in June 2021.