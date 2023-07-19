6 non-aligned parties in Rajya Sabha have edge in passage of bills

Even as the ruling NDA and the joint Opposition flaunt their alliance strength, the six non-aligned parties with a cumulative tally of 28 MPs in the Rajya Sabha continue to hold the balance of power in the upper house for the passage of key legislative business of the government, including the Delhi ordinance, which will be taken up by parliament in the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The six parties include Biju Janata Dal, YSRCP with nine MPs each, Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi with seven MPs, and one each from BSP, JD(S), and TDP.

After the recent elections to the upper house, the current strength of the Rajya Sabha would be 238, and the government would require support of 120 MPs to cross the halfway mark for the passage of normal legislation. A constitutional amendment, however, requires a two-thirds majority.

All the six non-aligned parties in the Rajya Sabha are regional outfits who have on most occasions come to the rescue of the Modi government for the passage of legislative business. But it would be interesting to see which way they vote on the Delhi ordinance bill, which the Opposition has dubbed as an assault on India’s federal polity.

In terms of party-wise support in the Rajya Sabha, the NDA block comprises 10 parties. The Opposition has the support of 14 parties. Two parties Shiv Sena and NCP are split between the Opposition and the treasury benches. The government also has the support of five nominated and at least two out of three Independent members.

In the Lok Sabha, BJP has a majority of its own and is not dependent on its allies. Of the 39 parties in the lower house, 14 are with the Opposition camp, while NDA has enlisted 13 parties. NCP and SS are split between the two camps.

In Lok Sabha, there are 10 non-aligned parties that have maintained neutrality. This includes the BJD, YSRCP, BSP, BSR, TDP, AIMIM, Akali Dal, AIUDF, JD(S), and RLP.

Out of the 38 members in the NDA, 24 do not have a representative in the LS. While 10 out of 26 parties in the Opposition front are un-represented in the lower house.