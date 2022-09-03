7 MPs to visit US to study use of technology in governance

Seven MPs from different Indian parties will visit Washington and Silicon Valley next week to discuss how Parliament can use technology to increase transparency in government and combat disinformation through legislation in order to improve cybersecurity while upholding rights and freedoms.

Kuldeep Rai Sharma (Congress), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), Mausam Noor (Trinamool Congress), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Rammohan Naidu (TDP), Indra Hang Subba (Sikkim Democratic Morcha) and Syed Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM) will be in the United State between September 11 and 21 for a parliamentary exchange programme on 'strengthening governance and combating disinformation through the use of innovative technology'.

They will be meeting current and former members of the US Congress and US Congressional staff, US government officials, civil society organisations and scholars, media, social media and representatives from local government.The MPs will have an opportunity to share knowledge and experience on the role of Parliament in digitising communications and operational platforms, engaging in transparent and open practices, and working to develop effective response to detect, analyse, and combat disinformation.

Funded by the US State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the programme will be organised by the Institute for Representative Government (IRG) in partnership with the National Democratic Institute (NDI).The MPs will "discuss how parliaments can effectively utilise innovative technologies to increase government transparency and openness, and combat disinformation through legislation that improves cybersecurity while upholding rights and freedoms".