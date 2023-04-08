70% of regional parties' funds through electoral bonds: Report

Around 70 per cent or Rs 852.88 crore of the total income of 36 regional parties that submitted audited reports to the Election Commission came through electoral bonds, a report said.

There are 54 regional parties identified by the Election Commission and 36 have filed their income and expenditure related information for 2021-22 of which only 10 parties received donations through the controversial financial instrument.

According to the report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), these 36 parties together had an income of Rs 1,213.13 crore in the last fiscal with the DMK topping the list with Rs 318.74 crore followed by BJD (Rs 307.28 crore) and TRS (Rs 218.11 crore). These three parties alone cornered 70 per cent of the total income of 36 parties.

All 36 parties together spent only Rs 288.146 crore in the last fiscal.

Read | Election FAQs | How to look for your name on the electoral list

Compared to 2020-21, the BJD reported the highest increase of Rs 233.94 crore, followed by TRS and DMK which declared a total increase of Rs 180.45 crore and Rs 168.79 crore respectively. DMK has more than Rs 283.34 crore of its total income remaining unspent while BJD and TRS have Rs 278.65 crore and Rs 90.173 crore respectively.

SAD, AIADMK, TDP, JDS, MGP, RLD, PMK, INLD, JKPDP, AIUDF, NPF, SDF, PDA, DMDK and JCC(J) are the 15 regional parties that declared spending more than their income.

Of the 36 parties under review, only 10 parties received money through electoral bonds -- 70.30 per cent or Rs 852.88 crore of their income came from donations through electoral bonds.

"Given the anonymity provided to donors by the scheme, it is seen that Electoral Bonds have emerged as the most popular mode of donations to regional political parties for 2021-22," the ADR said in its report.

According to data provided by the SBI in response to ADR’s RTI query, electoral bonds worth Rs 2673.05 crore were redeemed by parties in 2021-22 and of this 67.79 per cent (Rs 1811.94 crore) has been redeemed by four national parties -- BJP, Congress, NCP and Trinamool Congress -- and the rest by regional parties -- DMK, BJD, TRS, YSR-Congress, JDU, SP AAP, SAD, MGP and TDP.

DMK received the highest donations worth Rs 306 crore, which is 96 per cent of its total income, through electoral bonds followed by BJD declaring electoral bonds worth Rs 291 crore (94.69 per cent) and TRS Rs 153 crore (70.14 per cent). YSR Congress received electoral bonds worth Rs 60 crore while AAP had Rs 25.12 crore and JD(U) Rs 10 crore.

"Electoral bonds infringe the citizen's fundamental ‘Right to Know’ by withholding crucial information regarding electoral funding. Such opaqueness is at the cost of larger public interest and is a severe blow to the very fundamentals of transparency and accountability,” the ADR said.

Serious concerns have been raised by civil society as well as constitutional authorities such as EC and RBI that anonymous donations through Electoral Bonds will encourage money laundering and lead to increased use of black money for political funding through shell companies, the ADR said, demanding the scrapping of the Electoral Bonds Scheme, 2018.

In case of continuance of the scheme, it said, the principle of anonymity of the bond donor must be done away with.