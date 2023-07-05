83-year-old warrior: Posters hail Sharad Pawar

83-year-old warrior: Posters hail Sharad Pawar ahead of his faction's meet

Wednesday's meetings will be the first involving all functionaries for both factions since the party split on Sunday.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2023, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 14:16 ist
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and his nephew Ajit Pawar who has parted ways to become Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are holding their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively, on Wednesday.

Follow live updates from the meetings of the two NCP factions

Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read: '83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone'. Supporters of Ajit Pawar also gathered outside his Devgiri official residence, also in south Mumbai, before he left to attend the meeting at Bandra.

“We are hard core Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called) supporters. We have come all the way from Baramati,” an NCP worker told the media outside Devgiri. MLA Anil Patil claimed that as many as 40 of the 53 party MLAs are with Ajit Pawar.

These will be the first meetings involving all functionaries for both factions since the party split on Sunday after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government. Both factions have claimed that they have most MLAs with them.

