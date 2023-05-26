'9 saal, 9 sawaal'—Congress flags 'betrayal' as Modi govt completes nine years, BJP hits back

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed nine years in office, Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack on him by posing nine questions on issues like price rise and unemployment and asked his government to mark the day 'maafi diwas' even as the BJP sought to project the ten years of UPA as a "lost decade" as a counter.

Congress General Secretary (Communitications) told a press conference that Modi should "break his silence" even as he demanded an apology for the "betrayal" of people during his tenure, which also included corruption and cronyism, mismanagement of Chinese border issue, polarisation and breaking federal principles.

However, BJP president JP Nadda has countered it by comparing the ten years of UPA as "lost decade" with that of Modi government's achievements in the last nine years. The BJP has launched a media blitzkrieg this week to popularise the Modi government's achievements.

Nadda along with senior ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have been interacting with the media. In such an interaction on Thursday evening, Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar made a detailed powerpoint presentation comparing ten years of UPA with that of Modi's nine years.

9 years

9 questions

0 answers

The PM is rather predictable.#NaakamiKe9Saal pic.twitter.com/db8JkJibXf — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 26, 2023

Releasing "nine years, nine questions", Congress, on the other hand, asked the Prime Minister, "why is it that inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing in India? Why have the rich become richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to PM Modi's friends, even as economic disparities are increasing?"

On the agriculture sector, Ramesh asked why the agreements made with the farmers while repealing three farm laws have not been honoured and why has the minimum support price not been legally guaranteed. Why didn't farmers' income double over the last nine years, he asked.

Referring to the Adani Group issue, Ramesh asked, "why are you putting people's hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit your friend Adani? Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer?"

He also found fault with Modi's "clean chit" to China in 2020 and asked why the Chinese are still occupying Indian territory. "Eighteen meetings have been held with China, yet why do they refuse to yield Indian territory and instead continue with their aggressive tactics?" he added.

Ramesh also accused Modi of indulging in "politics of hatred" for electoral gains and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being fuelled. "Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census," Ramesh said.

Questioning the government on democracy and federalism, he alleged that the Modi government has "weakened" our Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years. He also asked, "why are you practising politics of revenge against Opposition parties and leaders and why are you using blatant money power to destabilise governments elected by the people?".

Congress Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera said, "so when we demand answers, don't take us 900 years back. Everyone wants to know what you did in the last nine years ....We would urge you (prime minister) to apologise during the events being held in the next five days for the betrayal of the country in the last nine years."