9.79 lakh vacancies in Central ministries, 3,393 in bureaucracy: Jitendra Singh

There are 9.79 lakh vacancies in the central government ministries and departments and 3,393 in the bureaucracy, the government informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

To a question, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh quoted the annual report of Pay Research Unit of Department of Expenditure and said 9,79,327 posts were vacant under various ministries and departments of the central government, as on 1 March, 2021. This data is centrally maintained only in respect of employees of central ministries and departments.

Singh said the occurrence and filling up vacancies is a continuous process and as per the requirement and the government has already issued instructions for timely filling up of the unfilled posts.

The Minister hoped that the 'Rozgar Melas' being organized by the government will act as catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly.

In response to other questions, Singh said there are 3,393 vacancies in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS). Posts vacant in the IAS is 1,472 while it is 864 in the IPS and 1,057 in IFS.

The state-wise sanctioned strength and the number of officers in position of the IAS as per civil list 2022 is 6,789 and 5,317 respectively, he said, adding it is the endeavour of the central government to fill up the vacancies in the cadres.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts Civil Services Examination (CSE) for filling up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in the category of Indian Administrative Service every year, he said.

In order to ensure optimal intake of directly recruited (DR) Indian Administrative Service officers, the Government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through the Civil Services Examination since CSE-2021. A committee has been constituted for recommending the intake of Direct Recruit IAS officers every year through CSE from CSE-2022 to CSE-2030.

Intake of IPS through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020. Intake of IFS has been increased to 150 in 2022, the Minister said.

In the CBI as on November 30 this year, the sanctioned strength of personnel is 7,295 and the number of vacancies is 1,673, which includes 128 additional posts sanctioned in different category through an order on June 29 this year.