A K Antony leaves for Delhi hoping amicable solution

Congress senior leader A K Antony has said that there will be an amicable solution to the ongoing issues over Congress president election. He also ruled out chances of becoming the president.

"There is no problem without a solution. An amicable solution will evolve in the ongoing issues also," Antony told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram as he left for Delhi.

On questions regarding his chances of becoming the president, Antony said that he already decided to keep off from active politics.

Antony was asked by Sonia Gandhi to come to Delhi for talks regarding the new Congress president.