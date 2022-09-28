A K Antony meets Sonia Gandhi, Pawan Kumar Bansal as Cong prez race heats up

With the Rajasthan crisis casting a shadow on the Congress' presidential polls, party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday met senior party leader A K Antony even as party sources indicated that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh could be in the race for the presidency.

After his meeting with the interim Congress president, Antony went for a meeting with senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal at Kerala House.

Asked about whether he was considering running for the post of Congress President, Antony said, "Am I a fool? I know my health condition and that is why I left national politics."

The meeting with Antony comes days after an open rebellion by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot loyalists on a possible leadership change in the state after indications that Gehlot was backed by the party's top leadership as Gandhi's successor.

However, the action by Gehlot's loyalists has clouded his chances of running for the presidency.

It is learnt that Gandhi has discussed the probable candidates for the Congress' president, nomination for which will end on September 30. Polling for the post will take place on October 17 while the result will be announced on October 19.

