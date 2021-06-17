A new chapter in the LJP drama: Prince Raj, a sexual assault case, and extortion

Before the sexual assault complaint against Lok Janshakti Party MP Prince Raj was filed by a woman on Tuesday, Prince had registered an FIR against the woman and her partner for allegedly demanding Rs one crore after threatening to put him in a false rape case, according to a report by The Indian Express .

As per the police, four months ago, Prince Raj had filed a complaint of extortion against the woman and her partner. An FIR was registered against them under IPC 384 and 389 at the Parliament Street police station on February 10, 2021. Later the case was transferred to the special staff of the New Delhi district.

“In his complaint, Prince Raj told the police that he met the woman, who claimed to be a political worker, last year. They exchanged numbers, started talking and became friends. According to him, on June 18 (2020), she invited him to her house in Ghaziabad, and they eventually had a physical relationship. He visited her house on several occasions,” a senior police officer told the publication, quoting from the FIR.

The Samastipur MP has claimed in his complaint that later he confronted the woman after he found out that she was in a live-in relationship with a man and after that, he started ignoring her. “Since August, he started avoiding her and stopped taking her calls. He alleged that one day, her friend called him from her number and threatened to leak an objectionable video of him and the woman. He alleged that they demanded Rs one crore from him for not releasing the video,” the officer told.

As per the police, Prince Raj has claimed that he has paid Rs two lakh to the woman and her partner in the past, however, they were demanding Rs one crore from him.

“On February 9 (2021), he approached Delhi Police and submitted his complaint along with his conversations with the woman. He also shared her four phone numbers and said he was not able to take more pressure,” the officer said.

A senior police officer told the publication that the woman had submitted a three-page complaint at the Connaught Place police station on Tuesday, and added, “In her complaint, the woman has alleged that Prince Raj offered her drinks laced with sedatives and she fell unconscious. She claimed she was sexually abused and he promised to marry her.”

Before proceeding further, the police will do an enquiry of the matter and take legal opinion.