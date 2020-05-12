A quiet birthday for TN CM: PM, Maha CM extend wishes

A quiet birthday for Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswamy: PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray extend greetings

PTI
PTI,
  • May 12 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 15:50 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday turned 66, but it was a quiet birthday for the AIADMK Co-coordinator in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others greeted Palaniswami. In a tweet, Modi extended his birthday greetings to Palaniswami, wishing him good health.

"Greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with good health and a long life in service of people. @CMOTamilNadu," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The chief minister, known as EPS in party circles thanked Modi and tweeted, "Thank you so much for your wishes and positive words @narendramodi ji." Thackeray also took to Twitter to greet his Tamil Nadu counterpart.

"Hearty birthday greetings to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami ji. May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness," he said in a tweet.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP state President L Murugan and PMK founder S Ramadoss also greeted Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, party sources said Palaniswami had asked senior leaders and office-bearers not to visit him today. However, many party leaders and functionaries took to social media to wish the chief minister on the occasion.

Tamil Nadu
AIADMK
K Palaniswami
Narendra Modi
Uddhav Thackeray
COVID-19

