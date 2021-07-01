A tight-rope walk for BJP's troubleshooter, B L Santhosh

Talent spotter, troubleshooter, organisation builder—senior BJP leader B L Santhosh wears many hats with equal ease. However, for the last one month, his skills in ironing out differences within the party are being put to test.

A whiff of trouble in the organisation and BJP leaders would find Santhosh at their doorstep. Lucknow, Panaji, Agartala, Dehradun, Shimla—everywhere, he has been busy keeping the party fit for the next round of elections scheduled for early next year.

A tech-savvy chemical engineer, 54-year-old Santhosh has been the most visible BJP General Secretary (Organisation), quite unlike his immediate predecessor Ram Lal who kept a low profile for the 13 years he held the post.

Santhosh’s work in Lucknow appears to have paid off with Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders agreeing to bury their hatchet and show unity ahead of the assembly elections next year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s luncheon meeting at his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya's residence last week with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal was a result of Santosh’s efforts.

Signs of trouble in Tripura, which the BJP wrested from the CPM in 2018, saw Santhosh reach Agartala to hear out grievances of the party leaders and alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura and assure them representation in the organisation and the state government.

Hailing from the Udupi district of Coastal Karnataka, Santhosh has been the quintessential backroom operator, who quit his engineering career to join the RSS in the late 1980s.

Santhosh’s proximity to Hosabale, the current RSS Sarkaryavah, is considered to be a reason for his sharp rise in the RSS and the BJP. He moved to the BJP in 2006 and remained its General Secretary (organisation) in the Karnataka unit till 2014.

In Karnataka, Santhosh built the BJP organisation along with the then state BJP chief Pralhad Joshi when B S Yediyurappa had quit the party to form the Karnataka Janatha Paksha in 2012.

His penchant for focusing on weaker areas of the organisation and turning them into strong points is said to have endeared him to the central leadership.

Santhosh had enjoyed a very good opinion in the initial years of his tenure in the state BJP as he preferred to be a 'low profile Pracharak'. “However, once he started observing and understanding the power structure closely, he became more inclined towards political activity,” a BJP functionary said.

Though his differences with Yeddiurappa are well known, the two leaders worked closely to topple the JDS-Congress government in 2019 by triggering defections.

After a long stint in Karnataka, Santhosh was elevated to his National Joint General Secretary (organisation) in 2014 by the then BJP President Amit Shah and tasked with the expansion of the party in southern states.

Five years later, he was appointed as the General Secretary (organisation), succeeding Ram Lal to serve as a link between the BJP and the RSS.

Santosh’s social media activities led to speculation of his perceived interest in the chief minister’s chair in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s penchant for picking up leaders with strong RSS links as chief ministers in Maharashtra and Haryana added to it.

Santhosh, however, has dismissed such a possibility and continues to work as an organisation-builder.

Spotting talent and building a cadre through regular phone calls, interactions and inspiring the activists and rewarding them is his specialty. The young leadership in Karnataka—C T Ravi, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Tejasvi Surya, Pratap Simha—are all from Santhosh’s stable.

Santhosh’s shift to Delhi as BJP General Secretary (organisation) after Yediyurappa took over as chief minister in 2019, was seen as an attempt to keep him away from the state.

The Yediyurappa camp suspects Santhosh's role behind the chief minister’s recent troubles. One BJP leader recalled how Santhosh tried to unseat Yediyurappa as Karnataka BJP chief after the latter's appointment to the post in 2016 by encouraging meetings of a ginger group.

Santhosh’s detractors question his political acumen, contending that he lacked the ability to deal with Yediyurappa when he was planning his exit from the BJP in 2011.

"Yediyurappa resigned from BJP due to a conspiracy against him from within the party and formed Karnataka Janata Party. This hurt the BJP badly as it went on to lose the 2013 Assembly elections," a BJP leader said.

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, several senior leaders, including the late Ananth Kumar, were keen on bringing Yediyurappa back to the party, but Santhosh was against it.

However, as BJP navigates the Covid-19 crisis and a loss of face in West Bengal, Santhosh’s organisational skills will be in demand to steer the party to safer shores.

(with inputs from Akram Mohammed and Ajith Athrady)