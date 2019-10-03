Aaditya Thackeray takes first step in poll politics 

Seeking blessings of his late charismatic grandfather Bal Thackeray, Shiv Sena youth leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday took his first steps in electoral politics.

Aaditya (29), the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, filed his nominations papers from Worli seat for the ensuing Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019. Aaditya is the president of the saffron party's youth wing Yuva Sena. A couple of years ago was designated a "leader" of Shiv Sena.

There were celebration as he became the first member of the Thackeray clan to run for election — 53 years after the Shiv Sena was formed to protect the rights of Marathi-manoos.

Before he stepped out of Matoshree, the Bandra bungalow of Thackerays, Aaditya posted a picture of bowing before Bal Thackeray.

Aaditya was accompanied by father Uddhav, mother Rashmi and brother Tejas, when he filed the papers. Coinciding with the occasion, the Shiv Sena also conducted a roadshow during which the party workers carried placards with photos of Aaditya, his father Uddhav and late grandfather.