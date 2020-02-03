Aam Aadmi Party not so 'Aam Aadmi' as 51 out of 70 candidates are crorepatis

According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms, 51 (73%) out of the 70 AAP candidates contesting in this year’s Delhi state assembly elections are crorepatis, compared to 55 (83%) of 66 candidates from Congress and 47 (70%) of 67 candidates from BJP.

The report also shows that the three richest candidates in this election are contesting under the AAP banner and that the Aam Aadmi Party has the highest average assets per candidate at Rs 15.25 crore, followed by an average of Rs 11.68 crore per candidate from Congress and Rs 10.22 crore of average assets per candidate from BJP.

Dharampal Lakra from AAP contesting for the Mundka constituency seat is the richest candidate with total assets of over Rs 292 crore. The second richest is Pramila Tokas from AAP, the incumbent from RK Puram in Delhi with total assets of over Rs 80 crore.

Average assets of the 70 AAP candidates, analysed from the 2015 assembly elections, stood at Rs 5.89 crore and in 2013, the average assets of 70 AAP candidates were of Rs 2.51 crore.

Interestingly, AAP is also fielding a candidate with the highest income, according to Income Tax returns filed. This candidate is Kartar Singh Tanwar from Chhatarpur constituency with a total family income of over Rs 6 crore.

It is widely considered that richer electoral candidates are more likely to not represent the common man but pander to the rich. However, AAP’s principles mentioned on their website say otherwise.