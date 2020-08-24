Aam Aadmi Party starts preparations for BMC polls

The Aam Aadmi Party has started preparations for the 2022 polls to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the biggest civic bodies of Asia.

The AAP last week announced its task force which will oversee the party's electoral preparedness and organisation building for the BMC polls in 2022.

Along with the task force, campaign secretaries across Mumbai's 6 Lok Sabha seats and 36 Assembly segments, whose sole task would be to build the party at the grassroots so as to reach out to every Mumbaikar and hold the civic administration responsible.

Like Mumbai, the BMC task force and the team of campaign secretaries is a cross-section of the cosmopolitan city and has members from all walks of life.

"Politics is for the brightest and best and we are privileged to have students, youth, women, young professionals, homemakers, doctors, architects, journalists, academicians, lawyers, entrepreneurs and social workers," according to a statement by AAP.

“Mumbaikars have suffered under misgovernance and civic administrative apathy for far too long. We appeal to all Mumbaikars to join the AAP and strengthen this people's movement of honest politics and good governance. In 2022, Mumbaikars will be able to vote for the greater good that AAP represents and not the lesser evil. AAP is not just a viable alternative, but the solution," said AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon.

The task force comprises of Aditya Paul, Dwijendra Tiwari, Imtiaz Mogul, Kashinath K, Manu Pillai, Mithila Naik-Satam, Radhika Nair, Ruben Mascarenhas, Sahil Parsekar, Sumitra Srivastava and Vice Admiral (Retd) IC Rao.