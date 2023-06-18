AAP accuses L-G of 'stealing credit' for works of Delhi govt, questions his failure to uphold law and order in capital

The AAP on Sunday accused Delhi L-G V K Saxena of "stealing credit" for the works done by the Kejriwal government and sought to question his failure to uphold law and order in the aftermath of the killing of two sisters in the RK Puram area.

There was no immediate reaction from the L-G office to the allegations.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar cited a recent report which said that a murder takes place in Delhi every two days.

Her statement was in reference to the murder of two women by armed assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram area early Sunday morning.

Delhi Police has claimed to have arrested the main accused and his associates within hours of the incident.

"We question the source of these weapons and demand to know why the Delhi L-G, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has turned a blind eye to this escalating violence. Our repeated attempts to engage with the L-G have been met with silence and inaction.

"He is busy stealing credit and undermining the achievements of the Delhi Government. His complete lack of accountability and concern for the work that he is undisputedly responsible for, i.e., public order and safety, is alarming," Kakkar said.

While stressing the need for accountability, she appealed to the public and media to question "L-G's failure to uphold law and order in the capital, which falls under the purview of the L-G and the Ministry of Home Affairs".

"What concrete steps have Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Vinai Kumar Saxena taken thus far to ensure safety in Delhi?" she asked.

Kakkar alleged that the AAP has faced obstruction in their pursuit of a safer Delhi.

"In 2015, we had the authority to summon the commissioner for accountability. However, the Centre dissolved the committee and denied us this crucial power. Even on issues as basic as women's safety, we had to stage protests to install adequate street lights and CCTV cameras," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the national capital would have been the safest place had law and order been under the AAP dispensation instead of the Lt Governor.

Echoing similar sentiments, Kakkar noted, "Had Arvind Kejriwal been in charge of law and order, accountability would have been ensured. Instances of crimes, especially those targeting women, would have been promptly addressed, with police officers held accountable every day."

Kakkar asked BJP ministers to acknowledge that they need to learn from Arvind Kejriwal.

"We have proven our ability to govern effectively, even in sensitive states like Punjab. We are willing to share our expertise on how to handle crises in Manipur and improve the law and order situation in Delhi," she added.

Later, addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh highlighted various incidents of crime, including the Kanjhawla hit and drag incident, where a woman died after being dragged by a car for nearly 11 kilometres and the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case.

"Delhi's law and order is in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They have appointed a quarrelsome L-G who has been quarrelling with the government. Can Kejriwal ji take action against Delhi's Commissioner, DCP, SHO and suspend them?" he said.

Singh said Kejriwal's job was to install CCTVs, which they have done.

"The criminals who snatched the purse of Prime Minister Modi's niece were caught because of the CCTV footage. The work that Kejriwal government is doing, it is doing it in the best way," he stressed.