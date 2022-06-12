AAP appoints 850 office bearers ahead of Gujarat polls, claims contest is only with BJP

Four days after it dissolved the state unit barring its state president, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat announced its new organisational structure and elevated former TV journalist Isudan Gadhvi and ex-Congress MLA Indranil Rajguru as national joint general secretary and joint secretary respectively.

The party announced it while declaring appointment of 850 office bearers in the state ahead of Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

Announcing the appointments, Gujarat in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Sandeep Pathak, said, "AAP carried out Parivartan Yatra under the leadership of all its leaders of Gujarat, which passed through all 182 assembly constituencies. The party received unprecedented support and we realised that people are looking at AAP with a lot of hope." He said that the party is prepared for the election and claimed that it will be fought "only between AAP and BJP."

Pathak, who is considered the "brain behind Punjab victory", said that over the past several months, AAP organised several meetings including "Gamdu Baithak" where dialogue was conducted in 10,000 villages. Based on the feedback, he said, "we understand that the people of Gujarat are now ready for change, they are just looking for an alternative. And as an alternative, the people just want to see which party has the capabilities to uproots the Bharatiya Janata Party."

AAP has also appointed its former Gujarat president Kishor Desai as state president of its frontal organisation while Manoj Sorathiya as the state general secretary, former Congress leader Kailash Gadhvi, who is also chartered accountant, as state treasurer and Sagar Rabari, Rina Raval, Arjun Rathva as state vice-presidents.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has been trying to gain ground in the state ahead of the upcoming polls. The party's morale-boosting victory in Surat civic body, other local body polls in the state and recent thumping victory in Punjab Assembly together are said to have left the BJP and particularly the opposition Congress worried.

Political analysts believe that AAP is set to damage the Congress as it will cut into former's votes but may not be as effective in stopping BJP's winning juggernaut in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. While the AAP has been working on the ground, taking out public outreach programmes, Congress, meanwhile, has been receiving setbacks with its leaders switching sides to BJP including Patidar leader and party's ex Working President and tribal MLA from Khedbrahma, Ashwin Kotwal.